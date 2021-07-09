Read about the Community Now Coalition, a component of Minneapolis Forward

Creighton Center for Service and Justice/Flickr

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minneapolis Forward: Community Now Coalition is a cross-sector coalition that will aid in the transformation of Minneapolis into a more powerful, equitable, inclusive, resilient and inventive city. Participants represent Twin Cities leadership from companies, cultural institutions, community organizations and foundations.

This coalition is founded on the knowledge and experiences of Historically Black people, Indigenous communities, People of Color and Immigrants, particularly youth, working in collaboration with other leaders from the private, charitable and public sectors.

Together, the coalition is leading with civility, fairness and a deliberate approach to achieving systemic answers while conducting this work in a novel way.

The co-chairs and core strategy team of the Minneapolis Forward: Community Now Coalition spearhead the development of concrete ideas, strategies and tactics that will result in Minneapolis' immediate and long-term economic transformation, recovery and healing.

Members represent impacted enterprises and associations, cultural institutions, business and economic development partners and individuals who are strongly rooted in and accountable to the community.

Leadership from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities is important to and at the forefront of this effort for the entire city.

The Minneapolis Forward Community Now Coalition's Core Strategy Team is in charge of identifying and developing the Minneapolis Forward Community Now Coalition's solutions, strategies and tactics.

The City is committed to approaching this task in a new way, collaborating with community-rooted leaders and a cross-sector alliance.

These concepts are the intellectual property of the community leaders that performed the work in collaboration with the City, and they are pleased to advance Minneapolis Forward together with the leaders.

The Coalition's recovery efforts include assistance with the eight areas of action listed below:

Business Retention Prioritize Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC)/Minority-Owned Businesses Supporting Entrepreneurs who Invest in the Community Real Estate Owners & Tenants Housing Preservation Inclusive Economic Solutions Immediate Needs of Impacted Residents Reimagining Public Spaces

