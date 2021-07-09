Saint Paul Local Authority advice and regulation for dog owners

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

SAINT PAUL, MN — A dog is indeed one of the best companions for humans. They're more than just a pet for dog-lovers but also a loyal, fun, cute and loving best friend. On the other side, your neighbors may have a different opinion as you can't expect people to love your dog the way you do. This different preference of people makes it necessary to implement some regulations for them.

According to Saint Paul Ordinance, every dog owner living or visiting Saint Paul needs to be highly responsible towards them and make sure they have a legal license of updated rabies vaccination, and whether they're spayed, neutered or microchipped. This license will help your dog getting a free ride home if the Animal Control Officers find them lost on the street as long as the owner is free from any records of animal violation act.

It is also obligated to put your dog on a leash when going outside to keep them from running at large. Taking your dog for a walk also means you are responsible for disposing of all dog-dropping.

While indoors, don't let your dog bark excessively and cause a nuisance for the neighbor. Giving them enough affection, regular training or exercise and keep them entertained usually helps. You can also contact a veterinarian or trainer if you think your dog has this habit of excessive barking.

If you consider having three or more dogs over sixteen weeks, it is mandatory to obtain a specific permit of Animal ownership from the Animal Control Center by calling them at (651) 266-1100. You will be charged an initial fee of $75 and $28 for the annual renewal.

