Virginia welcomes first flight of Afghan evacuees fleeing Taliban

Early Friday morning, over 200 Afghan evacuees arrived in Virginia on a flight that had departed from Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

After exiting the air craft, they were taken to Fort Lee, Virginia, where they will complete the visa application process, a final medical assessment, and Department of Homeland Security processing. They will stay at Fort Lee for approximately one week.

Here is what President Biden said in a statement concerning their arrival:

Today is an important milestone as we continue to fulfill our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops and diplomats over the last 20 years in Afghanistan...Most of all, I want to thank these brave Afghans for standing with the United States, and today, I am proud to say to them: ‘Welcome home.’

The flight was part of Operation Allies Refuge, and this group was a small fraction of the total who are expected to arrive.

The Afghans who arrived today are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), and they have already endured and passed an extensive application and assessment process. In total, there are around 700 Afghans who have gained eligibility for SIVs, and since they are also allowed to bring their families to immigrate with them to the U.S., a total of about 2,500 people will be coming to the U.S. as part of this operation.

On top of that, about 20,000 Afghans have applied to participate in the program and evacuate to the U.S.

The U.S. is providing safe harbor to them as a means of thanking them for supporting American troops in Afghanistan. Most of them helped U.S. troops by serving as translators.

Their lives would have been severely threatened if they had remained in Afghanistan. Partly because they assisted Americans, many of them feared retribution from the Taliban.

In Biden's official White House statement, he vowed to not only foster a home here for these evacuees, but also to commit to promoting peace in Afghanistan:

Although U.S. troops are leaving, we will continue to support Afghanistan through security assistance to Afghan forces, as well as humanitarian and development aid to the Afghan people to help them sustain their achievements of the past 20 years. We will also continue our diplomatic support for the peace process. We call for an immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan, and for all regional actors to encourage the parties to return to negotiations without delay so that the Afghan people can achieve a durable and just political settlement that brings the peace and security they deserve.

We will most likely be seeing many more evacuee arrivals for months to come. However, the operation has some vocal critics who contend that the operation should be helping more people and that its execution has been poorly planned.

For instance, Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said the following: "The number of Afghans expected to be relocated to U.S. soil is woefully insufficient. To date, there is simply no clear plan as to how the vast majority of our allies will be brought to safety. The Biden administration should implement greater transparency as to how it will relocate each and every SIV applicant along with their family members."

Over time, the process of qualifiying for special immigrant status has become increasingly tedious and convoluted.

According to Newsy, "State Department reports show Afghans have been waiting longer and longer for special immigrant visas over the years, the average government processing time going from 270 days in 2016 to 587 in 2018 and hitting 996 days by the end of 2020. The Department of State’s Office of Inspector General found the method for collecting and confirming wait times was 'potentially flawed' -- using different methodologies to calculate and report information."

On Thursday, Congress passed a bill that aims to allocate $1 billion toward helping these Afghan evacuees permanently relocate.

