Alaska struck by 8.2 magnitude earthquake off southern coast

Stephanie Michelle

Public domain image of Kodiak Island, Alaska from Wikimedia Commons

At 10:15pm local time on Wednesday night, Alaska was struck by the most severe earthquake to affect the United States in the past 50 years.

It was assigned the name "Chignik Earthquake," named after an Alaskan city on the island of Kodiak that was strongly impacted by it. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 75 miles southeast of Chignik. The quake was followed by eight aftershocks within the same region, two of which were above a magnitude of 6.0.

The current population of Chignik has been estimated at about 89 people, although many of the cities affected by the earthquake are more densely populated. For instance, in the less sparsely populated King Cove, around 400 people had to evacuate to a school gym to avoid imminent danger.

Paul Barker, principal of the school in King Cove, spoke to the Anchorage Daily News team and expressed that incidents requiring evacuations are something which residents in the area are highly accustomed to. Since Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, events like these are not unusual.

Here's what Barker said:

We’re used to this. This is pretty normal for this area to get these kind of quakes, and when the tsunami sirens go off, it’s just something we do. It’s not something you ever get used to, but it’s part of the job living here and being part of the community.

The earthquake prompted a tsunami warning along much of Alaska's coast and even sparked tsunami alerts as far away as Hawaii. Throughout Kodiak island, sirens wailed and residents frantically evacuated both horizontally and vertically, moving away from the coast and towards areas above ground level.

Several hours after the warning was issued, it was canceled for the Alaskan Peninsula and Aleutian Islands.

Thankfully, no significant tsunami ultimately affected Alaska's coasts. The largest wave that crashed onto the shore was only about half a foot high, leaving negligible damage in its wake.

Tsunami warnings were also lifted for Hawaii. The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the following statement: "Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat."

Warnings were also issued for the US Pacific territory of Guam, but they were subsequently canceled as well when it become clear that the earthquake did not pose a threat to the area.

And fortunately, the earthquake appears to have not caused significant damage or any loss of life. This is most likely due to its distance from the coast and the fact that the epicenter was in relatively shallow water. The water where it occurred was only 29 miles deep, which is considered low depth. In order for a substantial and destructive tsunami to form, the earthquake must occur in deeper waters.

As the Associated Press reported regarding the Chignik Earthquake,

The largest earthquake in the United States in the last half century produced a lot of shaking but spared Alaska any major damage in a sparsely populated region, officials said Thursday....The late Wednesday quake produced a lot of shaking but officials said no major damage was reported after sunrise Thursday....There have been numerous reports of minor damage, such as glasses or plates being broken in the temblor.

According to Kodiak mayor Pat Branson, this is the third time in the past 18 months that residents have had to evacuate.

The most recent earthquake to match Chignik Earthquake's strength was one that occurred all the way back in 1964, a 9.2 magnitude earthquake at Prince William Sound. That 1964 earthquake caused approximately 131 casualties and an estimated $311 million in damage.

The human and economic cost of the most recent earthquake has yet to be determined, but local leaders anticipate that the aftermath will be relatively mild.

Writer, editor, and leftist activist with writing in The Correspondent, Wear Your Voice, Adios Barbie, etc. Endlessly fascinated by the complexities of human minds and cultures. Currently completing my MA in Anthropology.

