In honour of National Dog Day, the Morris Animal Foundation is raising funds for dogs in need

DENVER, CO - To celebrate National Dog Day in its fifth year, the Morris Animal Foundation has raised funds for social action since August 1. Proceeds from the fundraiser aim to fund health research for dogs on the streets or elsewhere and provide them with a decent life.

This fundraiser runs throughout August. Although National Dog Day falls on August 26, donors have been actively collecting donations since early August. These donors came from Eagle River and Alaska. Later they will do a challenge with prizes called Denali Double Dog Dare. For those who want to donate, please visit here.

“We hope others agree and that this month they will make double the difference for the dogs they love.” said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO.

Since 1948, the Morris Animal Foundation has sponsored more than 1000 studies on dogs from county to county. This includes saving dogs' lives from infectious diseases to cancer.

Below are some of the studies in collaboration with several universities:

- An in-depth look at the dog's digestive tract and how to deal with gastric problems by Tufts University

- Therapy for treating urinary tract infections in dogs by the University of California

- Testing of gene potential in dogs to help restore heart function by the University of Florida

- Tested a non-invasive therapy for back pain relief in dogs by The Ohio State University

Furthermore, in its 10th year, the Morris Animal Foundation conducted the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study research. To further save the lives of more than 3000 Golden Retriever dogs by identifying genetics, lifestyle and the environment in which they usually live.

