Apply for an animal license in the City of Centennial with a special price until August 31

Alvan Nee/Unsplash

CENTENNIAL, CO - The City of Centennial offers a special price for a 3-year animal license, for the price of 1 year. This offer lasts until August 31.

This offer is linked to the law of The City of Centennial, which requires all dogs over the age of six months to have a license. Owners who bring their dogs from outside of Centennial have thirty days to get a license.

There are few licensing options with varying fees. The city accepts Visa, Mastercard, or Discover as the payment method.

- One year, spayed or neutered - $12

- One year, unaltered - $24

- Three years, spayed or neutered – $30

- Three years, unaltered - $67

Residents of the city who are above 65 may call 303-325-8070 for one free dog license per household. They only need to show proof of age.

There are also few ways to apply for the license: online, by phone, in-person visit, or by mail. However, all options require two certificates before the license application, which are rabies and spay or neuter certificates.

If you are interested in the online application, click here. Visit the city's Public Works Facility at 7272 S. Eagle St. for in-person application, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Call 303-325-8070 to apply for a license by phone. If you'd like to apply by mail, print the form on the website and send it to the address on the form.

Go here to read more information for each option.

If you are no longer the owner of the pets you had previously applied for, click here to update the records.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.