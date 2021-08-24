Jammin' for a cause with Denver Day of Rock on August 28

Matheus Ferrero/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Denver Day of Rock is returning soon. On this Saturday, August 28, residents are welcome to a day of live music at five different stages along the 16th Street Mall.

Denver Day of Rock is benefiting the work of Amp the Cause, a Denver-based nonprofit organization that aims to improve the livelihood of children in Colorado since 2004. Over the years, they have managed to distribute over $10 million to their beneficiaries. This year, Denver Day of Rock features music and family-friendly entertainment, all the while raising funds.

Denver Day of Rock is free for everyone. However, it also offers the VIP Lounge Pass for $250. By purchasing VIP Lounge Pass, guests can enjoy the hosted catering and an open bar, at one of the available five VIP lounges. The pass will be available for pickup on the day of the event at the Courtyard Marriott Denver Downtown.

There will be five different stages: Skyline 1, Skyline 2, Curtis St, Champa St, and Welton St. Each stage features five different musicians at the varying time. Click here to see the full 2021 lineup and the time of performance.

Residents who would like to support the community through the event can either donate or become a volunteer.

Donating is as simple as clicking the button here. Then, enter the amount to donate. Day of Rock ensures that no matter the amount of donation, it will support the lives and families in the community.

Check out the full information about volunteering in Day of Rock here. There are only a few available positions with on evening shift left. Click here to sign up for a volunteer position.

For more information about the event, click here to submit a message, or call 303-605-2885.

