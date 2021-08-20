The delta variant causes the Tri-County Health Department to take action

Brian Asare/Unsplash

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - In connection with the re-escalation of COVID-19 cases in many areas of Metro Denver, the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) immediately adopted a policy for residents to be required to wear masks. This policy is also a form of unity with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The straightforward spread of this Delta variant makes TCHD highly recommend using masks indoors and outdoors, and this policy applies to individuals who have received the vaccine. The enactment of this rule is due to a spike in cases and a slowing vaccination rate in the US.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is also in line with the new policy in the US because this is related to face-to-face learning in the new school year. So wearing a mask indoors is very effective in preventing the spread; despite the many activities, children aged 12 and under are still not eligible to receive the vaccine. All parties must work hand in hand for optimal learning activities amid this pandemic.

According to available data, three districts in TCHD are currently in "Substantial" transmission status, with more than 50 people per day affected. So the CDC immediately took steps to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

The level of deployment of the Delta variant is much easier than the previous variant. Adams County also reported an increase in cases over the past three weeks. So did Arapahoe and Douglas County.

The government until now continues to call for vaccinations to be carried out quickly. In addition, individuals should also be aware that vaccines effectively reduce the spread of the virus, plus do not forget to wear masks to protect themselves and others.

