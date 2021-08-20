A line of information about vaccines for adults that you need to know

CDC/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Many of us think that vaccines are very crucial these days. With the start of the new school year, many parents flocked to review their child's vaccine history. But not a few adults question the effectiveness of the vaccine for themselves.

To answer this doubt, Dr Shannon Becker, a family practice physician at UCHealth Primary Care, will explain vaccinations and their effectiveness.

Vaccination is like a shield that helps our immune system ward off all kinds of diseases. By injecting a vaccine, the body will be ready to respond through its immune system to identify and fight certain conditions. Usually, the vaccine is in injection, but there is also a form of medicine or giving it through a nasal spray.

Many parents have immunized their children, but it was not enough. The tetanus vaccine, for example, requires periodic injections as for adults, regular vaccines to prevent herpes zoster.

Because this pandemic is still ongoing, it is perfect for people 12 years and over, including adults, to receive the COVID19 vaccine as soon as possible. Another vaccine is the HPV vaccine to prevent the papillomavirus, suitable for adults up to 45 years of age. After the age of 65, you can get the pneumonia vaccine.

There is an additional extra vaccine called a booster shot. The point is the same for boosting immunity that the effectiveness of the vaccine diminishes over time.

Reactions to the vaccine itself vary widely, especially for adults who have a history of allergies. But there is no need to worry because the dose is correct. If you are still in doubt, you can consult a doctor to help reduce adult anxiety about the effects of the vaccine.

