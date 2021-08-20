Regarding the increasing number of COVID19 cases, Boulder Community Health has introduced a new policy

Marisol Benitez/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - To take decisive steps due to the increasing number of COVID19, Boulder Community Health (BCH) requires all employees to get vaccinated before November 1, 2021. This policy is to protect patients and all staff.

In this case, BCH is working with many health agencies to further call for this policy and as a form of support for health organizations to adopt the vaccination decision.

“We take our obligation to protect the health of our patients, visitors, employees and the communities we serve very seriously,” said Robert Vissers, MD, president and CEO of BCH.

This step is related to the Delta variant, which is currently getting more and more cases throughout the country. All health agencies participate in this policy, following many studies showing that vaccination can suppress the Delta variant.

To protect themselves, the advice to wear masks, keep a distance and avoid crowds is still there, but it's not enough. Vaccination is a measure of mercy to combat this Delta variant.

Medical personnel and business partners, independent contractors, and vendors are not exempt from this policy. In other words, anyone who will partner with BCH must get vaccinated.

For the vaccine, according to the policy, BCH follows the central policy. The type of vaccine is that each individual must complete a single dose of J&J or a two-dose vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.

BCH allows exceptions for individuals who do not receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. However, with a note that you have to wear a mask while doing activities around BCH.

BCH opens a vaccine clinic on the second floor of the Della Cava Medical Pavilion, 4801 Riverbend Road in Boulder, open every Tuesday from 9 to 6 pm. Please make a reservation at this number 303-415-7777 or use the MyBCH app.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.