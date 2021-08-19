Taking Vanilla Porter Beer to the next level with homemade s'mores

Autumn Mott Rodeheaver/Unsplash

BRECKENRIDGE, CO - What happens when you enjoy a cold beer with homemade s'mores? It's fun, let alone enjoy it with family or friends. Here are some recipes for s'more's creations with simple but still delicious ingredients combined with Vanilla Porter Breckenridge Brewery.

All of these recipes have the same way of making and the ingredients that we can find anywhere. Most importantly, it requires no cooking utensils.

Peanut Butter-cup S'more

You will need Graham Crackers or any other plain cracker you have. Peanut Butter-Cup, and roasted marshmallows to your desired level of doneness. The way to make it is to arrange all the ingredients until it resembles a sandwich.

Chocolate Sandwich S'more

Make sure you have a Chocolate Cookie Sandwich and a chocolate bar with the brand you like. Don't forget to bake your marshmallow first, then stack it according to your taste.

Strawberry Banana S'more

You will need graham crackers or any unsalted crackers, strawberries, banana and chocolate bars and toasted marshmallows. Stack it and enjoy.

The Fluffernutter

Similar to the peanut butter-cup recipe, only add chocolate. Its unique name matches the taste of this s'more.

Chocolate Chip Cookie S'more

This time we're not using graham crackers, but we're going to use chocolate chip cookies as a base. Prepare the hazelnut chocolate spread and chocolate bars. Don't forget the marshmallow.

The five s'mores are perfect for a relaxing time with family and friends while sipping Vanilla Porter. One of Breckenridge Brewery's signature beers, this is made from real Madagascar vanilla beans combined with Munich caramel and malt. The result of this composition is a balanced taste and fragrant vanilla aroma.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.