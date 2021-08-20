To raise awareness in the month of breastfeeding, in Jefferson County has several programs

Bia Octavia/Unsplash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO - August is National Breastfeeding Month, and August 1-7 is World Breastfeeding Week. Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) celebrates this celebration to raise awareness of the importance of breastfeeding for the health of mothers, babies and families.

Breastfeeding is an activity for mothers, but it always requires family, friends and other colleagues to create a good support system. The theme of this year's breastfeeding month is "Every Step of the Way." Hence, any kind of encouragement in the family environment is essential for breastfeeding activities for the baby's development.

The benefits of breastfeeding are numerous. Besides maternal and infant health, breastfeeding is the cheapest way to reduce hunger, malnutrition and help fight poverty.

To further promote breastfeeding, JPCH has several programs that can support mothers and their families:

WIC (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children): This WIC helps breastfeeding mothers who have low incomes enjoy nutritious food packages, consultation programs through the Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program, and breast pumps.

Nurse-Family Partnership: Free prenatal nurse visits program

Healthy Start at Home: A program of home nurse visits for pregnant and postpartum women for the next two months to one year.

Lactation-Friendly Places in Jeffco: Learn how to do lactation business here

Mothers' Milk Bank: This program provides breast milk donors by taking blood, storing milk and sending it.

JCPH also invites every level of society to support the breastfeeding program by joining the Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition at the Breastival.

Don't miss out on various offers, attractive prizes and other positive activities. Please visit this link to register and get more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.