Johnstown City has a new partner for its waste and recycling program

JOHNSTOWN,CO - Johnstown City Council will begin partnering with Waste Connections on waste and recycling services starting in September. The previous contract with Waste Management had expired; therefore, the government chose a new partner to work with.

“The Town’s goal is to provide Johnstown residents with good prices, comprehensive service, and close-to-home customer care,” said Johnstown Mayor, Gary Lebsack.

Waste Connections will start its service on Tuesday, September 7. Meanwhile, the last day of the Waste Management service will be August 30, 2021. Later, garbage collection will take place every Monday, and recycling will take place every week.

Residents will receive blue waste and recycling totes from Waste Connections from 16 - 26 August. All homes will get 96 gallons of waste and recycling, but if the size in the house is only 64 gallons, then adjust. Waste Management will start taking their blue tote from August 30 to September 8.

Residents using a size 96 gallon will pay $14.50/month, while a size 64 will pay $12.50/month. This tariff is a fixed rate for the next five years, and the city government has approved it. For bundle options and additional flexibility, the government asked residents to wait after September 7.

For residents who currently have a service to subscribe to Waste Management and are confused about the cancellation, there is no need to worry because the government has determined that the service will automatically end on August 30 and immediately move to a new provider, namely Waste Connections.

If you have questions about the new waste management service, Waste connections, or other information, residents can access this link.

