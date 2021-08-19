Denver, CO

All employees at UCHealth hospital must be vaccinated without exception

DENVER,CO - The health and safety of visitors and patients is a top priority for UCHealth hospitals. Therefore, all officers working at UCHealth without exception must receive complete vaccination from COVID19.

Vaccines are proven to work and protect millions of Americans from this virus. This incidence can be seen from the last month that patients at UCHealth hospital have doubled, and those who have received the vaccine are less likely to be in the ICU than those who have not received the vaccine.

Currently, the vaccination process in America is still ongoing, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration so that more and more people want to get vaccinated. Many well-known companies in America are in the process of getting their employees vaccinated, such as Walmart, Google and even the US Military.

UCHealth itself imposes mandatory vaccines for medical students, contract staff and volunteers. Already more than 90% of the total 26,000 employees have been vaccinated. UCHealth frees its employees to choose a vaccine consisting of two doses of Pfizer or Moderna; or a single amount of J&J. However, it is permissible for them not to vaccinate as long as it has medical or religious reasons.

Vaccines can reduce the severity of the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. So requiring all staff to get vaccinated is a wise thing to do by UCHealth hospital leadership.

UCHealth and several agencies have now opened services for those over 12 years and over to get the vaccine. For more information, please read this link https://www.uchealth.org/services/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/.

