Policy for Mask Requirements Will be Evaluated Based On Data

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Eagle County, CO - Eagle County Public Health and Environment will issue a Public Health Order requiring masks for students, staff, and visitors while indoors at schools where there are substantial numbers of youth who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination according to newly acquired data and disease trends.

The order will be lifted if an entire school achieves an overall vaccination rate of 80% or if Eagle County's seven-day incidence rate falls below 50 per 100,000. The order, which only applies to masks, will be available online and will go into effect on August 16th. Any changes will be announced in an Eagle County news release and/or posted on eaglecountycovid.org.

As many schools' start dates approach next week, the rising number of infections and exposures required the use of masks as a precaution to keep children in school.

The Public Health officials worked closely with school leaders throughout Eagle County, as well as local medical and behavioral health providers, to review recent data and the growing likelihood that current incidence rates will result in significant disruptions to students and their education.

Following those meetings, the group agreed that masks should be required for students and faculty until transmission drops or a high level of vaccination can be demonstrated at the school level.

Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, Heath Harmon said that With COVID-19's present incidence, a considerable percentage of young people will test positive or be quarantined as a result of exposure. Masks should be used while the incidence is high if we want to keep our children at school five days a week.

