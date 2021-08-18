Policy for Mask Requirements Will be Evaluated Based On Data

Stephanie Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQZtX_0bUnrPJz00
Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Eagle County, CO - Eagle County Public Health and Environment will issue a Public Health Order requiring masks for students, staff, and visitors while indoors at schools where there are substantial numbers of youth who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination according to newly acquired data and disease trends.

The order will be lifted if an entire school achieves an overall vaccination rate of 80% or if Eagle County's seven-day incidence rate falls below 50 per 100,000. The order, which only applies to masks, will be available online and will go into effect on August 16th. Any changes will be announced in an Eagle County news release and/or posted on eaglecountycovid.org.

As many schools' start dates approach next week, the rising number of infections and exposures required the use of masks as a precaution to keep children in school.

The Public Health officials worked closely with school leaders throughout Eagle County, as well as local medical and behavioral health providers, to review recent data and the growing likelihood that current incidence rates will result in significant disruptions to students and their education.

Following those meetings, the group agreed that masks should be required for students and faculty until transmission drops or a high level of vaccination can be demonstrated at the school level.

Director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, Heath Harmon said that With COVID-19's present incidence, a considerable percentage of young people will test positive or be quarantined as a result of exposure. Masks should be used while the incidence is high if we want to keep our children at school five days a week.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_54d1d6431552f8ecd4d5d052fe9efacf.blob

Gamer. Writer. Reporter.

Denver, CO
127 followers
Loading

More from Stephanie Graham

A woman and her strength against ovarian cancer

DENVER, CO - Having cancer is undoubtedly very worrying. This is similar to Arlene Nelson, a 58-year-old woman who turned out to have ovarian cancer. Experiences around chemotherapy, from losing hair to how she struggles, have inspired many people.Read full story
Boulder, CO

Get to Know about Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, a gift from a sister city in Tajikistan

BOULDER, CO - Looking for a one-of-a-kind place to visit while you're in Boulder? Try the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, a gift from a sister city in Tajikistan. The teahouse features Persian architecture, constructed, carved, and painted by 40 Tajik artisans.Read full story
Denver, CO

Get healthier and in shape with Tri County Health Department's Journey to Wellness for free

DENVER, CO - The Tri-County Health Department is inviting residents of Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas Counties to participate in the Journey to Wellness Program. It is a year-long lifestyle program that can help to lose weight and become healthier. The program is all free.Read full story
Colorado State

Experience the Arts among Southern Colorado’s Spanish Peaks

DENVER, CO – Residents of Denver must be pretty familiar when it comes to the art scene. The city is filled with mural art and many major art events every year. But do you know there are two small cities in Southern Colorado where big things happen in the art world?Read full story
Denver, CO

University of Denver alumni brings music education to under-resourced schools

DENVER, CO – Alumni of the University of Denver, Mallory Bernstein, brings music education to under-resourced schools in Colorado. Right now, she has successfully reached almost 2,500 students through eight elementary schools partnership in Denver.Read full story

Celebrate the Child Support Awareness Month this August

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Colorado received the highest child support payments 2020, which was $385 million. Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, declare that August will be Child Support Awareness Month. Initially, the Child Support Awareness statement was made public by President Bill Clinton in 1955.Read full story

Step to Get a Birth Certificate in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Larimer County is one of the largest counties based on its population in Colorado. Due to the 2019 report, the population was 356,899. Surrounded by mountains and a rocky mountain national park, more than 50% of Larimer County is public, making Larimer County a great place to live.Read full story

Things Need to Know Before Going to COVID-19 Vaccine Locations in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Larimer County provides free vaccines for its people from age 12 and up. People with an age range of 12-17 years are required to be accompanied by a parent or adult when carrying out the vaccine and will receive the Pfizer vaccine for now.Read full story
Denver, CO

Private school: Colorado Academy in Lakewood

DENVER, CO- Are you looking to move to Denver, Colorado because of your career and you need to find a nice private school to place your child in? We can help you find a solution. If money is no object, considering checking out Colorado Academy!Read full story
Arvada, CO

Arvada Harvest Festival & Parade 2021

ARVADA CITY, COLORADO - The City of Arvada is going to hold the 95th Arvada Harvest Festival & Parade after it was not allowed to be held in 2020 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.Read full story

Things to Know Before Going to Nature in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, CO - Practicing wise feelings can be done in various ways, one of which is by going around nature and applying some rules wisely. Exploring nature is fun, and Larimer County, as an area surrounded by mountains and beautiful scenery, can be one of the destinations to visit. Here are some things to do while visiting nature and remain a responsible and wise person when exploring the outdoors.Read full story
Denver, CO

Things to Prepare Before Going to Outdoor Spaces

DENVER, CO – During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of new regulations and updates that visitors should be aware of before visiting an open space tour of interest. Denver with its million natural beauty makes it one of the areas that are used as an open space tourist destination in the United States.Read full story
Denver, CO

Things to Know Before Going to Camping in Denver

DENVER, CO - Denver is heaven for those who want to camp outdoors. As a place with a variety of beautiful open spaces, Denver is one of the must-visit destinations when you want to camp.Read full story
2 comments
Denver, CO

Spots to relax in University of Denver

DENVER, CO – University of Denver has many amazing spots to relax. Whether you are a student, staff, or even a professor, sometimes you just need to leave all the pressure of being in university and just find your peace at the given moment. Here are four places to relax at the University of Denver.Read full story
Golden, CO

Learn history through educational exhibits in Golden's four museums

GOLDEN, CO - The city of Golden houses multiple museums, with few are one-of-a-kind. Learn the history while relaxing in the city of Golden. Here are four museums in Golden for your next visit.Read full story
Denver, CO

A getaway from the bustling city in Golden Gate Canyon State Park

DENVER, CO - Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers a variety of activities for a getaway. Only 30 miles away from Denver, the Golden Gate Canyon State Park is fully equipped with electrical hookups, tent sites, fishing ponds, and picnic sites.Read full story
Aurora, CO

FieldhouseUSA opens at the Aurora Mall

AURORA, CO – FieldhouseUSA is now open at the Town Center at Aurora. This is the perfect place for sports enthusiasts in Aurora, Denver, and everyone around it. FieldhouseUSA will provide everything you need when it comes to sport.Read full story
1 comments
Cañon City, CO

Arkansas River Tours offers an unforgettable rafting experience

CANON CITY, CO - Are you and your family looking for fun activities for the summer while in Colorado? White water rafting activities along the Rocky Mountains are perfect for those of you who like to test your adrenaline while enjoying the beauty of nature.Read full story
Colorado State

Taste of Colorado will take place in Downtown Denver on September

DENVER, CO – Taste of Colorado is back in the City of Denver on the Labor Day Weekend, from September 4 to September 6. Everyone of all ages is invited to enjoy the end-of-summer celebration filled with great music, foods, local culture, performances, nature, and urban adventure.Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The Newman Center in University of Denver will feature 16 live performances throughout 2021-2022

DENVER, CO – After over a year of not being used with no full-house performances, the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver will finally reopen in November this year.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy