Get to know more about Moe's Bagel shop

Ryan DaRin/Unsplash

BOULDER,CO - As one of the oldest Bagel shops in Boulder, Moe's Bagel still strives to maintain the quality of the taste of the original recipe typical of the Moe family that owns it. It's been 29 years since The Sherman Family opened Moe's first location, in 1992 to be exact.

The Sherman family, which consists of Peter Sherman, his parents, uncle and two sisters, has a habit of distinguishing their bagels from other bagels. Instead of using cane sugar, their bagels use honey as a sweetener. In terms of price, it is a little more expensive, but there is no need to doubt it in terms of taste.

Moe's Bagel itself takes its name from Peter Sherman's great-grandfather. But it wasn't Moe who first learned to make bagels, but Peter's parents Patty and John. They learned from a third-generation "master bagel maker" in Vermont. Then gradually, Patty and John moved to Boulder and slowly managed to find the right bagel recipe with their signature cream cheese.

The method of processing bagels at Moe, which is still relatively traditional, makes it unique. Currently, Moe uses organic flour, eggs from breeder chickens and meat without nitrates for toppings. They also have a special technique to maintain the crispness and elasticity of the bagels.

John made sure of the freshness of each bagel they would sell each day by always getting up at three in the morning. To date, Moe' Bagel has six branches (four in Boulder, one in Louisville and one in Denver); soon, they will open the seventh branch in Longmont.

The family feeling in Moe's management extends to the customers as well. The Sherman family also often carries out social actions by distributing free bagels regularly, such as hospitals, fire stations and schools. This activity is a form of their gratitude.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.