The Broomfield government requires children aged 2-11 to wear masks.

BROOMFIELD, CO - To reduce the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Broomfield residents, especially those aged 2-11 years, must wear masks starting on August 16, 2021. This policy means that children in school or daycare should not take off their masks even when indoors.

Adults are not required to wear masks, but the government still recommends them. This policy also applies to individuals who have received or have not received the vaccine.

The government requires teenagers under 12 years to wear masks because they are not eligible to receive the vaccine. So requiring masks can help protect children. The move has the support of The medical community and the American Association of Pediatrics.

More than 70% of adolescents aged 12-15 years and more than 75% of adolescents aged 16-19 years have received the vaccine in Broomfield. Until now, the government is still promoting the vaccination program to support the face-to-face learning process. This regulation is one of the mitigation measures to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant, which is soaring high in Colorado.

With increased COVID cases among young people by 12.3% in July, compared to 8.9% in May, many people fastened their seat belts. So the government protects children as the next generation of young people so that later they can meet the requirements to get vaccinated.

The government also provides additional vaccine injections for weak immune systems, who can receive extra doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. All these rules and policies are under the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control. Read and find related information about vaccinations here.

