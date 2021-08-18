Due to the Delta variant, Boulder County Public Health retake an action

Kobby Mendez/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO - The increasing number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) to retake action. This time BCPH strongly recommends for all 2+ individuals to wear their masks, especially when doing activities indoors.

Previously, individuals who had received the vaccine were allowed not to wear a mask, but there are no exceptions for now.

Whereas on July 26, Boulder had received a substantial transmission. However, 16 days later, on August 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined Boulder to be a city with a high transmission rate. So, on the recommendation of the CDC, the regulation to return to wearing masks for all circles is echoed again.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) found the first case of the Delta variant in April 2021, which later developed and caused 95% of new cases.

The following are the reasons why BCPH has re-implemented the policy to wear masks:

- the transmission of the Delta variant is much higher and faster than the strain in last season

- someone affected by the Delta variant will be more susceptible to breathing.

- CPDH searches data information regarding the Delta variant

In addition to reducing mortality, this policy is also to mitigate long symptoms due to the Delta variant to maintain the capacity of the health team.

In the future, BCPH will still encourage all citizens to vaccinate immediately because the vaccine has been proven effective against this new variant. And also, keep wearing a mask when you are indoors or outdoors though.

