Longmont takes action regarding the increasing spread of the west nile virus

LONGMONT, CO - The city of Longmont has begun taking action regarding the increased breeding of the Culex mosquito, the strain that causes the West Nile virus. Action in the form of spraying will be a step to prevent the spread.

Longmont's West Nile Virus control plan has been spraying and fumigating for the past week in several Longmont areas, including:

Jim Hamm (LM-03)

Garden Acres Park (LM-10)

Sandstone Ranch (LM-22)

Union Reservoir (LM-23)

Great Western/Mill Village (LM-27)

St Vrain Greenway at Emery St. (LM-28)

Left Hand Creek at Creekside (LM-31)

Renaissance/Meadow View (LM-34)

The public can monitor zones that are sterile and not, through think link and here here.

The West Nile virus was spreading in Larimer, Boulder and Weld Counties, and as soon as there were 150 mosquitoes per trap in Longmont, the government started taking precautions. Apart from the hot temperature, the high rainfall is also the reason for the presence of Culex mosquitoes.

To reduce the spread in the community, Boulder County Public Health and Longmont invites residents to do a 4D movement:

1. Use Deet as an insect repellent

2. Reduce outdoor activities from Dusk to Dawn

3. Dress that covers the limbs. Wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

4. Drain standing water in the house.

To further combat the west nile virus, the city government has collaborated with Vector Disease Control International (VDCI) with the "integrated pest management program". This method will eradicate mosquitoes even before they hatch using advanced technology, and residents can also see how far this eradication has gone.

To learn more about the spread and various methods of eradicating West Nile mosquitoes, visit this site.

