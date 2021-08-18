Denver's Phamaly Theatre Company presents a new adaption of Alice in Wonderland

DENVER, CO - Phamaly Theatre Company is returning to the stage after over a year of virtual performances. This time, Phamaly Theatre Company presents Alice in Wonderland, a well-known Lewis Carroll novel adapted by David Jacobi with an original soundtrack from Denver's experimental music group Wheelchair Sports Camp. This show marks the first full-length commissioned show through its Vox Phamalia program.

Jacobi's Alice in Wonderland runs in-person from August 14 to September 5 at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center. The show will also be available for streaming from September 6 through September 30, 2021. Tickets start from $30 and are available to purchase here.

Regan Linton, who recently stepped down from Phamaly's Artistic Director contacted Jacobi to write his own adaption. Linton had been wanting to do Alice in Wonderland with Phamaly, but could not find a version that felt right.

David Jacobi is an award-winning playwright. His plays had been performed throughout the US and in China. Jacobi graduated from Purchase College with BFA in Dramatic Writing, and from UC San Diego with MFA.

Linton wanted this version of Alice in Wonderland to have music, without becoming a full-on musical. "I felt that Wheelchair Sports Camp’s music had the perfect blend of eclectic sounds, whimsy, and gravitas that I wanted for the Alice soundtrack," added Linton.

Wheelchair Sports Camp is an award-winning band led by Kalyn Heffernan, with music mixed between radical rhymes, jazzy chords, electronic instruments, and hip-hop. Upon receiving the challenge, Heffernan was eager and contacted Michelle Rocqet and Greg Ziemba to help with the record.

Phamaly's Alice in Wonderland was initially set to run last summer. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was postponed. This gave all of the artists involved more time to explore their creativity.

At the same time, Phamaly is welcoming Chicago's Ben Raanan as the new Artistic Director. Raanan is excited to bring a fresh perspective and a deep rebellious spirit while also honoring the legacy of his predecessors in Phamaly.

