Catch Mongolian heavy metal band The HU in Boulder Theater on October 18

BOULDER, CO - Boulder Theater presents The HU, "a band from Mongolia that blends heavy metal and traditional Mongolian guttural singing", according to NPR. With an opening act by The Haunt, an Alt-rock band from South Florida, get ready to rock the night away on October 18, 2021.

Tickets are available now, from $29.50 to $34.50. VIP Package and AXS official resale offers are also available. Click here to purchase your ticket today.

The story of The HU started in 2016, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The band is comprised of producer Dashka, with members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush. Its name originated from Mongolian root wood for "human being".

The HU is known for their unique musicality, blending various Mongolian instruments such as Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp), and Mongolian throat singing with the contemporary, modern sound. They describe their music as "Hunnu Rock".

Their debut 2019 album 'The Gerg' debuted on the World Album and Top New Artist Charts. Since then, they have accumulated hundreds of millions of combined streams and video views. Their music has received praise from various outlets, such as Billboard, NPR, GQ, The Guardian, and more, and musicians alike including Sir Elton John.

The HU has sold out venues across the world, from North America, Europe, Asia to Australia. They also participated in various festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Download Festival, and more.

Their success led them to collaborations with fellow rock musicians, such as Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Their recent Mongolian cover of Metallica's "Sad But True" received praise from fans, critics, even the band themselves.

The band is currently in the process of finishing their sophomore album, which is expected to release in 2022. Before then, they are touring North America, including Boulder, to give their fans a "first listen" to their upcoming album. Although their songs are not in English, the HU is proof that music transcends language and culture.

