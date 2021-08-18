Fun Day Saturday with Northglenn's Double Bike Event on August 21

Bogdan Dada/Unsplash

NORTHGLENN, CO - Grab your bicycles, helmets, and gears and join Northglenn's Double Bike Event on Saturday, August 21.

On one day, two bike events will be held in Northglenn: Full Moon Bike Ride to Stonehocker and Youth "Bike Rodeo". Both of these events are available for all residents. There will also be Bike Giveaway from the Northglenn Bike Program.

Full Moon Bike Ride to Stonehocker invites everyone down to Stonehocker Farmhouse. Full Moon Bike Rides is a free community event, and cyclists can enjoy a 12-mile bike ride in the city. The Stonehocker Farmhouse will be open to riders that want to stop and observe the historical landmark.

The ride starts at 9 a.m., although the pre-ride gathering at the City Hall east parking lot starts at 8:30 a.m. Interested residents can register here. Registration upon arrival before the ride begins is also available. There is no limitation; riders of all abilities can join this event.

The next event is Youth "Bike Rodeo", presented by Bicycle Colorado, North Metro Fire Rescue, and the city of Northglenn. This event offers bicycle or scooter practice, including maneuvering and safety skills; and work with educators to learn gliding and pedaling for beginners.

This event is available for children of all ages, with a waiver signed by an adult upon check-in. Children under 5 might need supervision by an adult. Residents may bring their own or borrow bikes and helmets as provided.

Come anytime between 9 to 11 a.m. to the City Hall east parking lot to join Youth "Bike Rodeo".

Last but not least, residents who need a bike, or know someone who might need one, can participate in the Bike Giveaway. The Northglenn Bike Program will be giving away limited used and refurbished bikes, on a first-come, first-served basis.

