Shred your unused documents and papers with the City of Northglenn's Shred-A-Thon

NORTHGLENN, CO - Northglenn Police Department is holding Shred-A-Thon, an event to help residents of Northglenn shred their documents for personal safety. It is open for everyone on August 21, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon at Northglenn Marketplace, 104th Avenue, one block west of I-25.

This event does not accept electronics and some other items, including binders, magazines, trash, and three-ring binders.

Residents can check the following list that the city has compiled based on experts' advice, on how long certain documents can be kept to decide which documents to keep, and which ones to shred.

Some documents and papers are better shredded immediately. These include sales and ATM receipts, paid credit card statements, paid utility bills, credit offers, canceled checks that are not tax-related, and expired warranties. Bring them to Shred-A-Thon for immediate shredding.

The second category is documents and papers that can be kept for up to 1 year. They are pay stubs, bank statements, and paid undisputed medical bills. Residents who have any of these may keep or shred them based on the time of the release.

The next category is documents and papers that need to be shredded after 7 years. They are tax-related receipts, tax-related canceled checks, W-2s, and records for tax deductions taken. Make sure to not shred any of these documents or papers that are recent.

There are some documents and papers that can be kept or shredded depending on the situation, such as:

Auto titles (keep them as long as the vehicle is in possession), Home deeds (keep them as long as the property is in possession), Disputed medical bills (keep them until resolved), and Home improvement receipts (keep them until the property is sold and any capital gains taxes are paid).

Be careful to always keep these documents, including birth certificates, social security cards, marriage or divorce decrees, citizenship papers, adoption papers, death certificates, and tax returns. Never shred them and keep them safe.

Residents are limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes per vehicle. Although free, donations for the event are greatly appreciated. They will benefit Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

For more information, contact Officer Jeramie Lund at 303-450-8851 or jlund@northglenn.org.

