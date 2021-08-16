Weld County Sheriff Office warns residents of a police impersonator

Michael Förtsch/Unsplash

WELD COUNTY, CO - Weld County Sheriff Office is warning its residents of a police impersonator. This police impersonator was previously involved in several incidents by the town of Erie, both on the Weld and Boulder sides.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man with an average build and about 6 feet tall. The man has average-length brown hair, wearing a black, button-down, short-sleeve shirt and black pants. He was seen with a utility belt with a baton on his hip. He has been targeting female drivers and asking them to pull over.

A recent report was received Last Friday (August 13), when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in northbound Interstate 25 and Erie Parkway. The victim, who was a woman, was told to pull over by a man driving a black sedan outfitted with red and blue lights. The light could be seen either inside near the top windshield or on the car's roof. Read the full report here.

This report was found to match two other incidents on July 26 and July 27, under the Erie Police Department's jurisdiction. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is said to be currently investigating a similar incident from last week.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office urges residents to contact 911 if they think a suspicious vehicle is pulling them over. This is to confirm whether it is a legitimate peace officer or not. Residents are also asked to switch the hazards signs on to acknowledge the stop and make sure to pull over in a well-lit area. All the while keeping a dispatcher on the line. Take notes of the person and the vehicle's description, including a license plate number.

Residents who have the suspect or the vehicle's information can contact Deputy Chris Daizell at (970) 400-4508. Weld County Sheriff's Office is also receiving information regarding this or any other crime at (970) 356-4015.

Leave a tip about any crime through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.