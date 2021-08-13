Food for Hope needs Volunteer

Joel Muniz/Unsplash

ADAMS,CO - Colorado residents, especially Adams County, who want their children to have positive activities can register as volunteers at Food for Hope. Three different activities will start in September.

Children can choose one of the following three events; Bubble Bash 2021!, Weekly Food Prep Set-Up, and Weekly Food Preparation & Packing.

Bubble Bash 2021 is an educational event to learn and get to know science in a non-boring way through fun bubbles. Located at Orchard Town Center, Westminster, this event is open to children aged 13 years and over. Save the date on August 14, 2021, 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Food for Hope is still opening slots for volunteers until today, via the link

For those who want to take part in the Weekly Food Prep Set-Up, there are several requirements. Volunteers will work shifts to help packers prepare weekly meals. Must be ten years or older and able to lift 25lbs of weight. Volunteers must be physically fit to work later. There is no need to wear a mask if you have received the vaccine, but if you haven't, please use it. When working later, wear comfortable clothes and shoes so you can work without being distracted. Slots for September and October are still available. Please register here

Weekly Food Preparation & Packing is almost the same as Weekly Food Prep Set-Up; the difference is in all distributions to weekend food bags, School Fuel snacks and Food for Hope school partners.

This event requires volunteers aged five years and over, along with adults who will accompany them when they work later. Must be healthy and do not need to wear a mask if you have received the vaccine or vice versa. Please register here

