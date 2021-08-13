Nominate a hero in the community for Denver's Human Together Unsung Heroes

Denver Human Services/Denver Human Services Twitter

DENVER, CO - Denver Human Services launched a new program titled The Human Together Unsung Heroes. This program aims to support and acknowledge the efforts of those who are committed to helping others in the community.

Denver Human Services gives the residents of Denver a chance to nominate those who are deserving to be a winner. A total of 10 winners, or unsung heroes, will be selected to participate in a celebratory luncheon and receive a plaque acknowledging their efforts.

An unsung hero is an individual who possesses these values: leadership, impact, innovation, and empowerment. Those who are dedicated to solving the community's important issues, including food access, climate change, mental health support, to increasing opportunities for marginalized people, are unsung heroes. Sadly, some of these people are still not fully recognized, despite their contributions to make Denver a better place.

Some examples of who the hero might be in the community are youth hero, social justice hero, women's equality hero, food access hero, neighborhood hero, volunteer hero, and many others.

Do you know a member of your community who dedicates their time and hard work to their neighborhood? Nominate your hero today here. Nominations are open until August 30 at 5 p.m.

Denver Human Services will prioritize the nominations from the following 14 neighborhoods, as outlined in the Denver Human Services index: Athmar Park, Barnum, Clayton, College View, Elyria Swansea, Globeville, Kennedy, Montbello, Ruby Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park, Westwood, and Windsor.

For more information about the program, click here. Stay up-to-date with the latest news from Denver Human Services here.

