The City of Broomfield offers free Residential Water Inspection for an efficient outdoor water use

Victor Furtuna/Unsplash

BROOMFIELD, CO - The City of Broomfield is offering a free Residential Water Inspection to its residents, especially those who are interested in becoming more water-efficient.

Broomfield and other 22 Colorado communities have joined hands with Resource Central, or RC, to help their residents learn how to use water more efficiently. A limited number of inspections will be performed by RC on a first-come, first-served basis. Book an inspection online here or call 303-999-3824.

This collaborative effort, titled Slow the Flow, began after the finding of Colorado households using 50% of their water outdoors. Through this consultation with a trained technician, residents will be able to save water, save money on water bills, and learn more about their sprinklers, all while keeping the lawn healthy and green.

Residents can reap these benefits from simple changes, such as adjusting sprinkler heads, ensuring the correct operating pressure, and implementing water schedules. By increasing the irrigation system efficiency, residents can help the community and the environment as well. It can help avoid damage to sidewalks and streets and lead to higher stormwater quality.

This inspection program is free and customers across Broomfield - from residential, commercial, to industrial - are eligible to request. Moreover, RC can help create an analysis of the customers' last 12-14 months of water use data to note the potential for water savings. Upon request of an inspection, RC will inquire the customer to sign a release, so the city will be able to provide these records.

Please note that technicians will not perform consultations where the control clock is indoors. However, this does not include the garage. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, send an email to water@resourcecentral.org. Check out an overview of the inspection here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.