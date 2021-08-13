Nothing can go wrong with take-home food and beer in Denver

Elevate/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Having a meal with a beer, why not? Here are some recommendations for favourite restaurants in Denver that go well with beer.

Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar

Eating oysters with a different style is a mainstay of Jax's restaurant. Jax can keep their oysters fresh and delicious without compromising on the flavour, so everything is balanced. Don't forget to taste the hush puppies and jumbo lump crab cakes, then end with a dreamy butterscotch budino dessert. Pair it with a beer called Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery’s Cougar Slayer Blackberry Saison.

Leven Deli Co

Are you thinking of going on a picnic with friends or family? Just bring food from Leven Deli Co, which contains a typical grilled sandwich with various toppings. Don't forget to pair it with a picnic-ready Canned Irish Red beer from Baere Brewing.

Mercantile Dining and Provision

At Mercantile, food connoisseurs can experience cooking directly from the chef. There's bucatini carbonara and agnolotti with Nduja sausage, then finish with cheesecake. Great Divide Brewing Co.'s Colette Farmhouse Ale is the perfect beer for this.

Little India

Paneer butter masala or chicken saag are examples of famous dishes from Little India. All of their foods are safe and healthy. Pair it with the Oasis Brewery from Beyond the Pale.

Menya Ramen Noodle Bar

If you want Japanese cuisine while relaxing, of course, you can get to Menya Ramen. The savoury taste of pork broth makes anyone who enjoys it will feel addicted. Denver Beer Co.'s Love This City Pilsner is the perfect beer partner.

Wynkoop Brewing Company

Carrying a new concept, this restaurant is unique in its chile relleno fried chicken on a cotija waffle—also, sample Wynkoop's Beer Chili Patty.

