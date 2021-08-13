City Manager's Office of City of Commerce City is currently hiring a Management Analyst

Scott Graham/Unsplash

CITY OF COMMERCE CITY, CO - The City Manager's Office from the City of Commerce City is currently looking for job vacancies for those who want to become Management Analyst I. Now, applications are still open, and anyone who meets the qualifications is welcome to apply immediately.

In general, the duties and responsibilities of this job are as follows:

- Analyze future work programs and related data to support city development.

- Create a budget plan by preparing new concepts, methods and techniques to fit the budget.

- Conducting research related to increasing the effectiveness of departments and programs.

In addition, the duties and responsibilities of this job are not limited to that. The Management Analysts will later work with internal and external parties to discuss special projects, write reports and help prepare statistical data. So this work can include two things, namely remote and face-to-face work, both of which certainly require flexibility.

Here are some qualifications and skills to become a Management Analyst:

- Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Public Administration or a related field.

- Fresh graduates or those who have experience working in government, please apply

- Must have SIM

- Have good communication skills and be able to analyze problems, and demonstrate the ability to take action or initiative

- Knowledge of policies and all government bureaucracy

Working hours are Monday to Friday, but it is possible to work on weekends. Benefits for employees besides salary will get health insurance, additional money for workers who work overtime and many more. If residents around the City of Commerce City are interested in registering, they can visit this link . All information related to qualifications, benefits and other needs is at the link below.

