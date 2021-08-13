Lakewood's second Fitness Court provides their citizen a high technology outdoor gym.

Gabin Vallet/Unsplash

LAKEWOOD, CO - The City of Lakewood recently received a $25,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to construct Green Mountain Drive, an outdoor sports facility to support community fitness and add to the array of public facilities owned by the City of Lakewood government.

NFC is a social company owned by San Francisco to support and promote infrastructure in the health sector financially. The scope of NFC also includes supporting the construction of outdoor health facilities.

This program is also to establish a partnership with the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA) as an institution to build and obtain financial support. This NFC grant program aims to create more outdoor space for the community to be of international standard, free of charge, and use technology in mobile phones applications.

Previously, Lakewood had a Fitness Court in 2019 at Addenbrooke Park. This facility makes 2021 the second Fitness Court program. Everyone from children to adults can enjoy this facility according to their respective fitness levels. Visitors can download the Fitness Court application for free on their cellphones through the Play Store or App Store.

The existence of a pandemic does not make the spirit collapse to increasingly provide facilities for the public that support health for the residents of Lakewood.

The plan is that August 18, 2021, from 5 to 7 pm, is the launch day for the 2021 Fitness Court opening. Residents can attend and participate in enlivening the event. In addition, residents will get the opportunity for the first trial with the latest technology. And can get information about health and upcoming programs. Please visit this link for more details.

