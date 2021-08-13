A Donut a day keep the sadness away; here are three donut shops in Aurora.

Rod Long/Unsplash

AURORA, CO - Are you looking for a sweet snack for breakfast, relaxing with the family or as a dessert? Donuts can be an alternative that provides a variety of choices. Below are three recommended Donut shops in Aurora with a wide selection of toppings.

The Donut House

The Donut House is one of the donut shops in Aurora that uses recipes passed down from generation to generation in the family. Starting to open his first shop in 2009, Omar Dieyleh, as the owner, has maintained the quality and taste of his donuts. Total currently, The Donut House has seven branches throughout Colorado.

For $13.50, you can take home one dozen classic donuts with these various toppings. The Donut House's signature toppings are Fruity Spread, Bars, Old-Fashioned, Twists, Croissant and Croissant Donut Bar. The shop also sells coffee that goes well in pairs.

Lamar's Donuts and Coffee

Having 25 outlets in five states, LaMar's Donuts and Coffee has no doubts about its taste. All the doughnuts are unique; every morning, the LaMar employees make donuts by boiling and baking them.

Don't forget to try Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts and Ray's Cinnamon Sugar Raised as their signature toppings. Not only that, but LaMar also sells cakes that are worth trying.

Winchell's Donut House

What's more fun than eating donuts with fruit and aromatic spices topping? Residents of the aurora and surrounding areas can get it at Winchell's Donut House. Fresh donuts served every morning are also a mainstay for this shop. In addition, with 170 branches spread across several states, Winchell's Donut House is one of the world's largest doughnut shops.

Buttermilk Bar, Powdered Sugar and Ice Maple Bar are some of their mainstay toppings. For store location information and other menus, click here.

