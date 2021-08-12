From stargazing until skiing in Lake City.

Steve Lee/Unsplash

LAKE CITY, CO - Lake City has lots of great outdoor activities to do. Here is a list of everything you can find, from skiing in winter to suitable activities for all seasons.

Year-Round Activities

To relax with family or friends in Lake City, visitors can do some of these activities. First, fishing and boating on Lake San Cristobal. Visitors can also camp by the lake. Second, there is another alternative to enjoy the beauty of historic buildings in Historic Downtown. While walking, visitors can stop by to see the casino games.

Summer Activities

In summer, for visitors who like challenges or adrenaline-pumping activities, this might be for you. Visitors can explore the wilderness and mountains with 4×4 vehicles or offroading on the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway. If you don't have a 4x4 car, you can try driving an off-highway (OHV) vehicle. All of these vehicles are available at Lake City Auto.

For visitors who like simple things like walking while taking pictures, this activity will be for you. You can hike in the Wetterhorn Basin while viewing the flower gardens during the day. In the evening, you can stargaze at The Slumgullion Center. Taking photos of the night sky there can be very clear. Finally, you can enjoy ghost towns in Carson and Old Carson. Despite the name ghost town, the buildings there have a genuine history and beautiful views.

Winter Activities

Even though it was winter, the activities in Lake City didn't stop. At Lake City Ski Hill, visitors can ski to their heart's content. Don't worry if you're a beginner because The Lake City Ski Hill has seven runs and a small terrain park. Furthermore, visitors can hike between the ice at the Lake City Ice Climbing Park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.