Colorado Community College System collaborates with Amazon, announces 'Shot at a Scholarship'

DENVER, CO — Colorado Community College System and Amazon will collaborate to award two $5,000 full-tuition scholarships to community college students.

The name of this program is "Shot at a Scholarship", which aims to encourage vaccination among students. Students who have registered and received the vaccine can join this program.

Scholarship recipients will be under the auspices of Amazon Scholars. Currently, registration is still open and will close on September 15, 2021. Please register via this link cccs.edu/shot-at-a-scholarship/.

"Since the outset of the pandemic, Amazon has been committed to protecting the health and well-being of our communities by ensuring they have access to COVID-19 education, testing, and vaccinations," said Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon's Denver Senior Manager of External Affairs.

Moreover, this program is a glimmer of hope for students and other campus residents. Because in addition to benefiting from the scholarship, information to encourage vaccination in all corners is also more widely spread. Besides, it also makes the campus environment safer.

The Colorado Community College System aims to provide the broadest possible access for all Colorado residents to equal rights to the highest quality education. Moreover, it is a higher education system that offering thousands of programs statewide.

The Colorado Community College Foundation actively mobilizes the public and private sectors to support, develop, and advance education in Colorado through scholarships. The foundation gets support from both public and private sources.

For the record, since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has been committed to ensuring the community's welfare, including in the field of education. Together with CCCS, in total, Amazon will award 67 scholarships with five $1,000 scholarships at the previously listed colleges.

