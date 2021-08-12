UCHealth will make regulations for all the hospital's staff.

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

AURORA, CO - For the safety of all patients and hospital visitors, UCHealth issued a regulation for all partners, volunteers, vendors, medical students, and hospital staff no later than October 1 to be vaccinated.

Until today, nearly 85% of UCHealth's 26,000 employees have received the vaccine. To support this policy, the hospital will also provide an additional $500 incentive to vaccinate on August 22.

This policy exists because the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant tends to be high, and the transmission rate is much faster. Starting from June, UCHealth has increased the care for Covid-19 patients.

"The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Dr Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth.

People who have received vaccines will tend to have mild symptoms and do not require ICU treatment. This vaccine provides more immunity to the Delta variant. Meanwhile, the whole country has received three hundred and forty million vaccines, and the entire world has received a 3.8 billion dose of vaccine.

UCHealth employees will receive two doses of the vaccine of their choice. Whether it's Pfizer or Moderna or an amount of Johnson&Johnson vaccine, it's up to them. However, there will be exceptions for those who do not receive the vaccine for only two reasons: a person who has a comorbid illness or religious reasons.

Someone who accepts the exception of not being vaccinated must use a mask every time visiting and using the UCHealth facility. If they do not fulfil this obligation, they will receive a warning even dismissal.