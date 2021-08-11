22nd annual San Juan Brewfest Durango set for this August

Stephanie Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBn28_0bNzq9dM00
Fred Moon/Unsplash

DURANGO, CO – The City of Durango will hold one of its successful annual events, San Juan Brewfest, on August 28 & 29 at Buckley Park in Historic Downtown Durango.

For the record, the San Juan Brewfest is the largest beer tasting festival in the area. There will be dozens of different beer tenants such as Animas Brewing Company, Bottom Shelf Brewery, Eddyline Brewery, and many more. All the tenants will bring their signature beers and visitors can taste them.

Drinking beer is certainly not complete without food. There are several food vendors available and visitors can buy food there. Apart from the food, the 2021 San Juan Brewfest will be also enlivened with music concerts. So visitors can taste beers while enjoying their food and listening to music.

To keep the event safe, the organizer provides security personnel around the festive area. Those who want to come to the event can use free buses provided during the event. For those who want to spend the night, they can visit the nearest hotels in the event area.

This event is exclusively for residents aged 21+ and pets are not allowed. Because it is still a pandemic, visitors must show several requirements such as proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative result from a COVID-19 test two days before the event.

Ticket sales for day one of the event which is August 28 have been sold out. However, there will be lots of tickets available for August 29. For more information regarding ticket purchases, accommodation, and other requirements, visit this link https://sanjuanbrewfest.com/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

