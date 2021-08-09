Colorado Symphony launches youth education programs for young musicians

Larisa Birta/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Colorado Symphony has announced their newest program, the MusiCurious Youth Education Program 2021/22 of the Colorado Symphony. This year-round event will be held online and face-to-face with exciting opportunities at each meeting.

This program will also be delivered directly by the series “Youth Concert Lift Every Voice” (LEV) which has made its virtual debut in 2020. This opportunity will bring a different experience, especially for young people.

There are several advantages to joining this program. For example, participants can listen to world-class symphonic music that features international artists and famous composers such as Anna Clyne, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, and visual artist Javier Flores from 19 October - 2 February 2022. Besides that, young people also have the opportunity to experience the grandeur of the Boettcher Concert Hall stage.

The program also includes a three-lesson plan containing a composer's biography, activity sheet, PowerPoint material, and video material. This system is designed to be as interactive as possible so that students are able to think creatively and immerse themselves in art.

Petite Musique, Sensory Friendly, Master Mentor, and Open Rehearsals are among the programs that will be featured in MusiCurious 2021/22. This year, the Colorado Symphony will introduce a new program called Canta y Baila Conmigo, a bilingual ECE music program that uses elements of Latin American music and introduces young people to the Spanish language.

Chief Artistic Officer Tony Pierce says that the symphony is fully committed to ensuring the next generation will receive quality education and to make music accessible to everyone, on the Colorado Symphony's website on August 4.

For more information on program details, please visit here here. Registration can be made starting September 3, 2021, on the same website.

