Community College of Denver unveils Cannabis Business Degree program

DENVER, CO - Community College of Denver or CCD has a new and slightly different course from the other colleges. They recently announced the first Cannabis Business program in Colorado. This program is a close partnership with the existing cannabis industry.

This new program aims to strike a balance due to the rapid growth of the cannabis industry in America and to prepare qualified leaders and business operators in cannabis companies. Later students will earn an Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree.

Not only learning the knowledge about marijuana but in this study program, students will learn about management, business, and marketing activities. So students will be able to earn the skill and experience in how to manage cannabis safely and under the protection of the law.

To further enrich students' abilities, the 2-year U.S. program also provides internships that aim to make students more skilled and experience first-hand how the cannabis industry is developing in America.

“CCD graduates of the program obtain industry-recognized credentials and build a record of work and hands-on experience,” said Dr. John Frost, faculty and chair for CCD’s Cannabis program.

There are two learning systems for this program, namely offline and online. Applications are currently available to start the fall classes on the 23rd of August with many scholarship opportunities and other financial assistance.

After graduating and obtaining an A.A.S. degree, students can work immediately or may also continue their education in a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) in Cannabis Science and Operations, a new breakthrough at CCD in the future.

Since cannabis usage has been legalized in some parts of the country and counting, thus jobs in the cannabis field have been in great demand lately. This is a good opportunity for students who want to dig more into the study of cannabis to start their journey at CCD.

