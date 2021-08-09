Poetry writing contest presented by the Seniors' Council of Douglas County

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO - In order to eliminate age-related discrimination, the Seniors' Council of Douglas County is holding a poetry writing contest with the theme "Every Age Counts!" In collaboration with Douglas County Libraries and Douglas County Public Schools, this contest aims to give appreciation to the elderly.

This contest is created as a form of concern from the Seniors' Council of Douglas County and Changing the Narrative in changing stereotypes and discrimination for ageism. Because ageism has many negative impacts on health care, the work environment, and the economy. This indirectly creates a gap between generations.

Several studies have shown that ageism is ingrained even from an early age. Both older people and the younger generations experience this discrimination.

“Ageism diminishes us all and our goal with this contest is to get people to think differently,” explained Gretchen Lopez, Chair of the Seniors’ Council of Douglas County.

This poetry contest is open to all Douglas County residents of all ages. Registrations are open until September 15, 2021. Participants only need to write a poem related to their age celebration. Later, the assessment will be based on the age category of the participants (10 and under, 11-13, 14-17, 18-22, 23-55, 56+) with each winner in each category.

Winners will be announced on November 6, 2021, at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Boulevard on highland farms. The judges will include teachers, librarians, poets, and anti-ageism campaigners.

Experienced writers and amateurs are welcome to take part in this contest. Participants may submit their poetry in print or online and in English or Spanish.

Any questions about the writing details, delivery rules, and registration, participants click here .

