The Colorado Symphony will host Not Our First Goat Rodeo tour at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

DENVER, CO - The Colorado Symphony and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced the official date for Not Our First Goat Rodeo tour in Colorado.

The musicians will perform music from Not Our First Goat Rodeo, a new album released last year, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre. The performance will feature the genius collaboration of four musicians producing brilliant music different from others.

The group personnel, Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on violin, Edgar Meyer on bass, and Chris Thile on mandolin, will perform with Aoife O'Donovan, a vocalist, as the guest performer featured in the album.

The Goat Rodeo Sessions, the album created by the quartet, won the GRAMMY Awards for Best Folk Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical in 2013. Not Our First Goat Rodeo is a follow-up album from the quartet nine years after the Goat Rodeo Sessions.

Visitors can access the ticket through axs.com with a price range from $39.50 to $175 plus taxes and other fees. The Colorado Symphony musicians will not perform in this event. Visitors must pay attention to health and safety guidelines.

The Colorado Symphony Association consists of orchestra musicians performing and producing concerts in downtown Denver and across Colorado. The association performs more than 150 concerts each year to promote symphonic music through live shows.

The Colorado Symphony also adapted to the COVID-19 situation by producing more than 50 concerts in outdoor venues, including the Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria, Denver Zoo, and Denver Botanic Gardens. The association also launched #PlayOn campaigns to promote their shows during the pandemic, including Virtual Music Hour, Weekly Replay, From Home Concerts, and MusicCurious Instrument Interviews.

