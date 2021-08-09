Denver Parks and Recreation is hiring Lifeguards

Megan (Markham) Bucknall/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - For residents of Denver who are interested in contributing to the city through their special skills in the humanitarian field, please register as Lifeguards. But don't forget to vaccinate no later than September 30, 2021, as an early stage of registering for this job.

Because it requires a Lifeguard Certification, applicants who do not have it can take the Lifeguard Training Certification course led by Denver Parks and Recreation before registering. There will be several hours of coursework requiring participants to attend every online and offline meeting.

Before taking any training course, applicants must take a swimming pre-test which is divided into three elements, namely, swimming 300 yards; standing on the water for 2 minutes; and complete the swimming action within the given time.

After successfully getting a certificate and then successfully joining the Lifeguards team, applicants can get extra payment for teaching swimming. Applicants can also determine their own location among 32 public swimming pools in the city of Denver.

In general, the duty of the lifeguard is to patrol and assist visitors who are in danger while swimming. Lifeguards can also teach swimming as above. On average, this job takes no more than 39 hours per week, but depends on the applicant's position when joining the team later.

Therefore, the Lifeguards team needs reliable swimmers to join. Other qualifications such as: do not require a special education level; applicants must be at least 15 years old when applying and hold a certificate or license from one of the following agencies NASCO, American Red Cross, Ellis & Associates, Star Guard within the first month of employment.

For complete information related to salary, benefits, certification and how to register, please click this link

