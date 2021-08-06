Job opening as a full-time or part-time Emergency Veterinarian in Windsor

WINDSOR, CO - The Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists are looking for an Emergency Veterinarian for both full-time and part-time positions.
There are several criteria for both positions, which include:
- Have experience working in an emergency room or a motivated and confident fresh graduate
- Able to work as a team
- Excited to be part of the ER Department
The Royal Veterinary Specialists is part of Pathway Vet Alliance and offers several advantages for its employees, which include:
- Competitive salary
- Veterinary Incentive Plan (VIP)
- Health benefits, which include vision, dental, and life insurance
- Relocation Assistance Package
- Parental leave
- Annual CE Stipend
- Paid leave is provided annually
- 401k w/ employer match
- Other care support options for family and pets
- Veterinary care discounts
The job requirements are as follows:
- Candidates must be willing to be a part of the ER department
- Candidates must value integrity, be able to communicate well, displays great customer/patient care
- Possess skills as a doctor but also as a team player and leader.
The hospital was founded by Dr. Randy Willer and Dr. Kara Keesling with a mission to provide specialty and emergency veterinary healthcare for its patients.
The hospital is easy to reach and is equipped with numerous modern facilities, which include ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, a Vimago CT scanner, and many more. They also work closely with a Board-Certified Theriogenologist, and their team members include Board-Certified Surgeon, Radiologist, and Internist.
For more information about the full-time position, click here
For more information about the part-time position, click here
For the job application, click here and here
