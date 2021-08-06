Job opening as a full-time or part-time Emergency Veterinarian in Windsor

Glenn Han/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO - The Royal Vista Veterinary Specialists are looking for an Emergency Veterinarian for both full-time and part-time positions.

There are several criteria for both positions, which include:

- Have experience working in an emergency room or a motivated and confident fresh graduate

- Able to work as a team

- Excited to be part of the ER Department

The Royal Veterinary Specialists is part of Pathway Vet Alliance and offers several advantages for its employees, which include:

- Competitive salary

- Veterinary Incentive Plan (VIP)

- Health benefits, which include vision, dental, and life insurance

- Relocation Assistance Package

- Parental leave

- Annual CE Stipend

- Paid leave is provided annually

- 401k w/ employer match

- Other care support options for family and pets

- Veterinary care discounts

The job requirements are as follows:

- Candidates must be willing to be a part of the ER department

- Candidates must value integrity, be able to communicate well, displays great customer/patient care

- Possess skills as a doctor but also as a team player and leader.

The hospital was founded by Dr. Randy Willer and Dr. Kara Keesling with a mission to provide specialty and emergency veterinary healthcare for its patients.

The hospital is easy to reach and is equipped with numerous modern facilities, which include ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, a Vimago CT scanner, and many more. They also work closely with a Board-Certified Theriogenologist, and their team members include Board-Certified Surgeon, Radiologist, and Internist.

For more information about the full-time position, click here

For more information about the part-time position, click here

For the job application, click here and here

