Arvada, CO

City of Arvada mourns the tragic loss of dedicated member Arvada’s Parks Maintenance team Joe Herrin

Stephanie Graham

Kat J/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO — Wednesday, July 28, 2021, was a gray day for the City of Arvada. The city lost one of its citizens named Joe Herrin, a member of the City of Arvada’s Parks Maintenance team, due to a serious accident while working.

The incident occurred at Jack B. Tomlinson Park, where Herrin was caught by a lawnmower and fell into the lake instantly. The Arvada Fire Protection District and the Arvada Police Department immediately rescued Herrin by bringing him to the Lutheran Medical Center. But unfortunately, he passed six days later due to his injuries.

Herrin’s family agreed to donate organs after his death in memory and celebration of his philanthropic spirit.

“These have been painful and sad times for the City of Arvada, our team members and citizens,” said Arvada Mayor Marc Williams. “We are further saddened by the death of Joe Herrin, who was a valued member of our city team. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife and family, and his teammates and friends.”

The Arvada Police Department is investigating this accident case to identify the appropriate steps to avoid another incident like this. As soon as the investigation conducted by the police is completed, the police will be able to learn more about how to protect in the future regarding work safety.

In line with what Joe Herrin has done during his life by serving Colorado, the government will provide lost wage and medical benefits to the Herrin family, as well as mental health counseling.

Joe Herrin joined the Parks Maintenance division in May 2018. Herrin’s friends have also established a GoFundMe page to support his family.

