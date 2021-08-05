Colorado Symphony will hold a spectacular show filled with talented composers and artists

Arindam Mahanta/Unsplash

DENVER,CO - Finally, after a long wait, the Colorado Symphony has announced the schedule for the 2021/22 Classic Season which will later be held at the Boettcher Concert Hall. Where this show will feature a masterworks program for 16 weeks plus guest appearances.

The concert will also feature famous conductors such as Peter Oundjian, Marin Alsop and former Main Guest Conductor Douglas Boyd.

Not only famous conductors, but several famous composers, artists and soloists also took part in this event. Call it Clarise Assad, Jessie Montgomery and Florence Price, the first African-American female composer to join this event. Not to forget saxophonist Steven Banks and pianist Awadagin Pratt will also give their best performance.

It is planned that the opening of this event will be held on September 17 - 19 with a special performance from GRAMMY winning pianist Emanuel Ax who will collaborate with other artists.

“Well over a full calendar year will have passed since we have been able to entertain our patrons with live music in Boettcher Concert Hall,” said Jerome H. Kern, Colorado Symphony CEO & Board Chair.

Especially for this classic season, there are some extra performances from the special orchestra group. There is Mahler's Second Symphony which will perform on April 16, 2022 led by Oundjian. Don't miss the Brahms Symphony No. 1 and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, Dvořák's “New World Symphony” will also entertain the audience.

There are several ticket packages that will be offered and of course more efficient. Single tickets will be on sale starting September 1, 2021. For further information, please visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or contact the box office at 303.623.7876.

