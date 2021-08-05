Gorillas at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo support each other through good and bad times

Max Christian/Unsplash

CHEYENNE, CO - Two gorillas at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo have supported each other through their health programs as keepers have cared for them through the years.

Juju and Roxie are two of five gorillas and cared for by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. They developed health problems years ago.

Here is how the zoon handled it. Gorilla's have a long life, are social and majestic creatures but need the proper care.

Roxie had problems with her kidneys, reproductive and digestive systems since 2019 and is in too good a condition. Then the zoo gave Rosie intensive care so that she could recover. While Juju had health problems too but it's not clear what the cause is, even now it's worse than before.

“We’ve seen Juju spending more time wanting to be away from the group and being less energetic,” said Carrie Supino, Primate World keeper and Juju’s primary trainer.

Finally, after the zoo did not see the progress of Juju's health even after being given painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, they took steps to immobilize Juju in early August.

There was always a risk when an aged animal will be sedated, but it is the last step taken so that the health team could safely identify Juju disease. During the immobilization, the health team can find out how Juju's appetite is, how to take care of Juju in the future and the level of activeness in socializing.

For the record, Roxie and Juju met for the first time at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and those two gorillas grew up together and became friends.

Roxie is known for playing around with other gorillas, while Juju, who is older than her, is described as a leader. Gorillas are known as primates who like to be alone, but not for the two gorillas. In the last few weeks, Roxie had always accompanied Juju, especially when her health was declining. Wherever there is Juju, that's where Roxie is.

