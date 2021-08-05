The City of Loveland opens up opportunities for new partners to work with.

FUTC/Unsplash

LOVELAND, CO - In order to complete the Loveland Whitewater Adventure Park and Resort project, the City of Loveland, including the Northern Colorado Regional Tourism Authority is currently looking for a new developer after the previous developer was involved in a serious case.

The City became aware of the recent indictments made against Steve Nielsen, an Arizona-based developer and a senior member of P3 partners. The contract of the previous developer was terminated due to the incident and Nielsen could no longer continue with the project after receiving serious allegations regarding his leadership.

The City of Loveland along with other state agencies and local governments have been trying to provide a new vision for Loveland and the Northern Colorado region since 2015. Since the Loveland Whitewater Adventure Park and Resort project was first approved by the Regional Tourism Authority, more and more vendors have been looking to partner up.

To further attract vendors, most of the initial designs and other planning have been completed, even though it was carried out while management was looking for a new partner.

Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and the Economic Development Council (EDC) also supported the City of Loveland to further develop its tourism potential and this project is scheduled to be completed before November 12, 2021.

But before the project can go any further, the City of Loveland and the Northern Colorado area need to choose the right vendor in order for the project to be completed according to plan.

Although the governor was disappointed with the performance of the previous partner, the City of Loveland will continue to open up opportunities for new partners.

