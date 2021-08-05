City of Fort Collins achieved 2021 What Works Cities Certification.

David RB Martin/Unsplash

FORT COLLINS, CO - The City of Fort Collins has reached Silver level in the 2021 What Works Cities Certification.

What Works Cities is a certification to assess the extent to which a city's governance processes data to make it efficient and very useful.

Fort Collins is one of 16 cities awarded this year's certification. Originally, What Works Cities was the brainchild of Bloomberg Philanthropies to help cities use data as evidence and a more concise tool.

“We are honored to be recognized by What Works Cities for our commitment to make local government work for our community,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry.

The category assessed from the What Works Cities Certification is how accurate the data is used for developing the city, from allocating funds to evaluating relationships with external parties related to ongoing contracts. Assessing how open the city is to its community services is also measured.

During the assessment, Fort Collins has shown some good changes in its city facilities;

For example, the Landscape Water Budget Program on the transparency of water use data in the city of Fort Collins and its budget. Then there is also the Proactive Utility Account Outreach, where, during the pandemic, Fort Collins helped its citizens who were struggling financially to receive assistance. Finally, there is Performance Measurement, where there is free access to proposals, which include a budget plan to be adjusted in the community.

Moreover, The City of Fort Collins also frees the public to access data for their own benefit and introduces transparency to the public at opendata.fcgov.com

