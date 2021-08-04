Colorado CarShare to host nation's first Electric CarShare Vehicle-to-Building technology

Ernest Ojeh/Unsplash

DENVER, CO — To help make Colorado greener, Colorado CarShare and the Alliance Center, a sustainability-based event organizer, will collaborate to promote Vehicle-to-Building (V2B) or Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology.

The purpose of this collaboration is not only to reduce heat levels but also to reduce the use of carbon emissions and open up economic land for the community.

It all started when the Alliance Center collaborated with Fermata Energy and initiated the V2B project. Besides reducing emissions, the project is also believed to be able to increase the economic effect. The pilot will build resilience for electric vehicles (EV) and connect them to the power grid which in turn reduces climate change. This is where the role of Colorado CarShare is to help the distribution of EV cars evenly in this project.

Later EV cars will be provided for staff, Alliance Center tenants, and the community out there. Some people are expected to enjoy this electric car because of its efficiency and very environmentally friendly

Carsharing-based cars are also much more efficient as they can replace 9 to 13 vehicles owned per individual. This number is equivalent to the removal of CO2 emissions produced from 4,600 and 6,800 gallons of gasoline per year.

This project is a great opportunity for The Alliance Center, Fermata Energy, and Colorado CarShare to become pioneers in V2B and EV technology. They will also become the world's first collaboration in merging carsharing into a business.

In the future, Colorado CarShare hopes that there will be more programs that implement sustainable development, including more facilities for V2B itself in the Denver area and surrounding areas.

