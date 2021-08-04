After falling into extreme depression and sadness, Ricardo rose through the Denver Rescue Mission.

Tyler Nix/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - Ricardo is one of the many people the Denver Rescue Mission is helping. Ricardo experienced things that are so difficult in his life years ago. He was repeatedly homeless due to the depression and grief he had experienced since 2009.

It all started in 2008 where he divorced his wife, at that time he worked in a security company. He then found a new job in the construction sector. As if that wasn't hard enough, in 2011 Ricardo lost three important figures in his life at once, namely his fiancé, mother and brother-in-law. That's where depression begins.

Ricardo actually visited the Denver Rescue Mission in 2009 but not regularly. Recently because of the pandemic he lost his job again at the casino and couldn't pay the rent, so he went back to missions.

He felt that the Denver Rescue Mission brought back his lost spirit. with lots of help provided such as shelter, food and even the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Ricardo currently lives at 48th Avenue Center and will continue to fight especially to get his job back.

“Having the vaccine opens quite a few doors,” Ricardo said.

Moreover, he wanted to be a good example to her two sons aged 21 and 14. Both live in different cities so Ricardo is eager to get many good opportunities in his life so that he can meet his two sons soon.

To help build his fighting spirit, Ricardo joined church groups and watched a lot of motivational videos. Ricardo continues to work hard and thanks the Denver Rescue Mission for their services.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.