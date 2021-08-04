Denver Health seeks potential on how telehealth might help mental health patients.

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

DENVER,CO—According to a report at the CDC, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of people to experience mental problems and this case has increased since June 2020. The existence of uncertainty, symptoms of anxiety about self-isolation, to improper use of drugs are a few of their mental problems.

The Integrated Behavioral Health Division at Denver Health previously did not provide telehealth services because they feared it would not be optimal, now they are quickly offering telehealth for those who need consultation.

Telehealth has several advantages, including reducing patient mobility during the pandemic, secure a safety point to those parents who need to leave their children for work, and most importantly, reduce anxiety about the stigma of mental health itself.

Telehealth will also not reduce its effectiveness in helping patients consult, in fact, according to Dr. Grote will build a comfortable relationship for patients and therapists.

In the future, Denver Health will continue to strive to improve telehealth performance so that it is the same as direct treatment at the clinic. This includes receiving direct visits with the patient's consent.

Dr Grote suggested for them to help deal with the stress caused by this pandemic, to be able to consult. With this, therapy can provide space to improve their health.

Patients do not need to worry about the cost of their treatment because quite a lot of insurance covers it, such as Medicare and Medicaid. For existing and new patients, you can contact the Denver Health call center at (303) 436-4949 to use Telehealth services.

