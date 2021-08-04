Cheyenne Mountain Zoo released thousand of tadpoles and toads

Crystal McClernon/Unsplash

CHEYENNE,CO - The conservation team from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo each June releases thousands of tadpoles and toads in the Laramie Basin of Wyoming every year. This year they released 220 'headstart' frogs and 5,638 tadpoles to celebrate the program's 25th anniversary.

The conservation team's concern for toads is based on the reason that toads are a balancer of the ecosystem and indicate that the habitat they inhabit is a healthy habitat. In addition, the outbreak of the chytrid fungus caused the mass extinction of amphibians.

This conservation process begins by placing the frogs in a mossy container to hibernate in a temperature of 38 degrees fahrenheit, the toads are there for 35 days. Of course, the team will check periodically.

After a few days, they fall asleep and the temperature in the container starts to rise, the toads will wake up and instinctively they will start to breed. It is the same as what happens in the wild.

Some of the tadpoles that are born will be placed in a zoo and some will be released to their habitat. Over the next few years, before the toads are released, they will be microchipped to monitor their development and how to properly manage the toads' hormones until they can breed in the wild independently.

For ordinary people who want to support this program by eradicating chytrid fungus has helped a lot. The trick is to periodically clean, using a bleach solution of all equipment both far and near from water.

Another way is to visit CMZoo and participate in CMZoo's Quarters for Conservation program by donating. The Q4C program has raised $3.4 since 2008 from donors.

